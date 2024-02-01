Entertainment

Enjoy Grammy Winners & Platinum Selling Music At The 17th Annual Jazz In The Gardens

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News
Enjoy Grammy Winners & Platinum Selling Music At The 17th Annual Jazz In The Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS – The Black Promoters Collective (BPC) proudly unveils a groundbreaking partnership with Jazz in the Gardens (JITG), marking a significant step towards redefining and expanding the iconic festival experience.

This strategic collaboration with the City of Miami Gardens is set to elevate the renowned Jazz in the Gardens music festival to new heights. The festival dates are slated for Saturday, March 9th, and Sunday, March 10th, 2024, and will take place at Hard Rock Stadium, home to the Miami Dolphins, Miami Tennis Open, and Formula One Racing; the festival’s venue choice resonates with the vibrancy and energy of South Florida.

Jazz In The Gardens 2024 Lineup

Enjoy Grammy Winners & Platinum Selling Music At The 17th Annual Jazz In The Gardens - Mawell
Alec Maxwell at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, NV — Photo by Jean_Nelson courtesy Depositphotos.com

The soul-stirring, Grammy™ award-winning, and multi-platinum-selling Maxwell will headline while Babyface, Jeezy, Scarface, Jaheim, Tamia, Marsha Ambrosius, October London, and DJ Cassidy’s Pass the Mic Live! with special guests are just a few of the incredible talents set to grace the Jazz in the Gardens festival’s stages.

JITG is hosted by Rickey Smiley & Jess Hilarious.

 

