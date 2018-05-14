Mr Vegas Wakanda Jam topping reggae charts in time for release of Black Panther DVD

SOUTH FLORIDA – Reggae and Dancehall super star Mr. Vegas enjoys another view from the top of the charts as his newest single “Wakanda Jam” enjoys the premium Number 1 spot on the iTunes Hot Reggae Track chart, hundreds of thousands of streams on YouTube within initial release, and two top 10 billings on the Shazam chart just as the blockbuster movie Black Panther is released on DVD.

Officially released May 4th, 2018, “Wakanda Jam’s” playful uptempo energy has taken dance floors by storm.

This modern version of the classic Duck riddim from the 1990’s hears Vegas merge the familiar beat with ‘must move to’ lyrics, and the music world is happy.

The artist sings, “turn around walk on and hug up yuh woman cause you know how much she love jam!” So hot has this song become, radio stations in New York, Albany, Boston, Hartford, Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Florida have added the song to rotation.

King Waggy Tee from 99 JAMZ, whose station ID is called in the song says “the song is hot. It’s fun and playful and mixes up the girls which is what we want.”

The video for “Wakanda Jam” is available on Mr. Vegas’s YouTube and Vevo channels and has fans raving. Click here to watch Wakanda Jam

The throwback concept, a Delicious Vinyl pizza truck driving through the neighborhood, calls people outside not to have ice cream, but to listen to good music and ‘wakanda jam!’

The treatment, conceptualized by Mr. Vegas and Lealie Connuy put emphasis on dancing together again as opposed to people being on their phones and not interacting. “When we think of ‘Wakanda’ we think about the togetherness theme, and wanted that in the video. It’s playful but makes the point we need to dance together” said the video’s producer.

Another #1 record adds to the multiple chart toppers in Vegas’s catalog.

Over the past few years, songs “Dancehall Dab,” “Bruk It Down,” and “Sweet Jamaica” enjoyed significant rotation worldwide and kept him on tour. Of his success, Mr. Vegas told media in New York “I am blessed to be able to do what I love everyday which is to make people dance and enjoy themselves. From the Zumba cruise, to touring, to speaking to students, my platform – music, allows me access to millions of people to make a positive difference which is good.”

Mr. Vegas will be on tour in Europe in July and August which includes stops in Belgium, Holland and Germany. The artists newest single, “Follah De Leadah” is gearing up to be another hit single.