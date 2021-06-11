Enhancing Your Overall Wellness With Natural Hemp Oils

Hemp oil, also known as hemp seed oil, has rapidly gained momentum in the wellness world, and for all the good reasons. Highly nutritious and packed with vitamins and fatty acids, hemp oil has become an increasingly popular remedy for preventing and easing symptoms of a wide range of health conditions.

The article will take a closer look at some of the powerful benefits of organic hemp oil and why you should consider incorporating this botanical wonder into your health and wellness routine. But before we get into how hemp oil can enhance your health and wellness, it is important to note the underlying differences between hemp oil and CBD oil.

Hemp Oil vs CBD Oil

For many, hemp oil is synonymous with CBD oil and vice versa, which is a big misconception. CBD oil is extracted using the leaves, flowers, and stems of the hemp plant. These contain higher concentrations of CBD and thus higher levels of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Hemp oil, in contrast, is derived from seeds of the hemp plant through cold pressing. It has no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) content, the main psychoactive component of cannabis which makes you high. However, it does contain the strength of CBD oils. Offering a rich profile of nutrients, essential fatty acids, and potent bioactive compounds, making it an effective ingredient in providing the following health benefits:

Promotes Heart Health

The rich nutrient profile of hemp oil means that it has the potential to improve your heart health and prevent cardiovascular disease in various ways. Hemp oil is rich in linoleic acid, an omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acid, which plays an essential role in supporting heart health. Linolenic acid in hemp seed oil produces anti-inflammatory effects in the body and significantly reduces LDL or “bad” cholesterol levels. That helps diminish the risk of high blood pressure, blood clots, stroke, and heart diseases.

Alleviates Skin Conditions

Adding hemp oil into your daily diet can improve symptoms of various unsightly and irritating skin conditions. According to many studies, the fatty acids and antioxidants in hemp oil are particularly helpful in healing itchy or dry skin and treating disorders like dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis, and acne. In addition, the abundance of fatty acids in hemp oil makes it the perfect skin food to enhance your skin’s appearance and retain its moisture. Hemp oil is a super seed that nourishes and strengthens the skin by protecting it from inflammation and enhancing its ability to resist fungal infections.

Provides Chronic Pain Relief

Full-spectrum hemp oil, which contains additional compounds from plant matter like CBD, can help manage chronic pain caused by injuries, infections, or muscle tension with its anti-inflammatory properties. The topical application of hemp oil onto the affected area and its ingestion can be a powerful source of natural pain relief for various inflammatory health issues like joint pain due to arthritis. Hemp oil may work faster and more effectively than allopathic painkillers. Therefore, if you are looking for a viable and lasting solution to treat chronic pain, high-quality organic hemp oil may be a possible solution to your suffering.

Improves Brain Health

Hemp oil is a nutritional powerhouse, and its benefits go beyond the body. Some research suggests that CBD in the full spectrum hemp oil and other bioactive compounds can help protect the brain and prove effective in obtaining relief from stress, depression, and anxiety. The essential omega 3 fatty acids can also help improve brain power and memory and reduce the risks of Alzheimer’s in old age.

The Right Dosage

With all these benefits of hemp oil and ongoing research recognizing new ones every day, hemp oil is a superfood that you may take every day to reap its benefits. While it is generally recognized as safe to consume, you must read the product label carefully and follow the instructions as highlighted. Researchers recommend that consuming three tablespoons of hemp oil daily can constitute a healthy diet. Start with a small amount and watch how your body reacts, and gradually increase it over time to achieve your desired outcome.

Before we conclude, it is worthwhile to mention that when buying hemp oil, you must choose organic, unrefined hemp oil that has been cold-pressed. It is crucial to ensure that the product comes from a reliable manufacturer that follows organic practices. Your best bet would be to buy hemp oil that has received organic certification from the USDA to ensure that you get the highest quality product that provides you with the desired benefits.