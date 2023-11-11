Encore of Jamaican Pantomime ‘Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again’

LAUDERHILL – Due to popular demand, The Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council is excited to announce an encore presentation of the uproarious pantomime production, “Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again“. This special encore performance will grace the stage at the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center on November 26 at 4:30 pm. After two nearly sold-out performances on September 30 and October 1, and countless requests from those who missed the shows, the producers, in collaboration with the Lauderhill Performing Center, have decided to stage this unforgettable encore.

“Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again” originally penned by Mrs. Norma Darby and Fr. Easton Lee, made its dazzling debut in 2011 to a sold-out audience. The 2023 production delivered an exceptional spectacle, this repeat performance features a stellar cast of talented actors, including, Ricky Rowe, Shanae Dixon, Rev, St Hope, Sophia Nicholson, Malachi Smith, Fr. Horace Ward, Marie Gill, Maxine Osbourne, Karja Cope, Dona Lee Raymond, Dr Allan Cunningham and other celebrated local personalities.

The musical accompaniment, provided by the Jamaican Folk Revue and the Tallawah Mento Band, along with the traditional folk dances performed by the Carimer Theater Company, had the audience singing along as they enjoyed the performance.

Tickets for this encore presentation are available at www.louisebennettheritage.com and the Lauderhill Performing Arts Center box office.

Jamaican Pantomimes

Jamaican Pantomimes, a cherished theatrical tradition championed by the late Louise Bennett-Coverley “Miss Lou” and Ranny Williams “Mass Ran,” have become an integral part of Jamaican culture, with annual performances commencing on the day after Christmas (Boxing Day). These productions continue to enjoy unwavering support from the Jamaican audience, solidifying their place as a highlight on the theater calendar.

Dr. Susan Davis, President of the Louise Bennett-Coverley Heritage Council, underscores the significance of the Pantomime in preserving the rich tapestry of Jamaican culture: “This Pantomime is a unique opportunity to evoke nostalgia and raise awareness of the richness of our diverse Jamaican culture. The production’s dynamics showcase the talents and artistry of various community groups and individuals, creating an enchanting family experience.”

“Ol’ Time Sinting Come Back Again” narrates the story of Vicky, a talented young lady poised to become the first college graduate from the humble village of Bruk Foot Piece, much to the delight of her parents. Her lover, Eustacious, also known as Newsy, faces the advances of Vangeline, the generous “lady” of the village, determined to make Newsy her own. This sets the stage for an unbalanced love triangle amid the struggles and aspirations of the village residents, leading to ultimate joy when Vicky walks down the aisle.