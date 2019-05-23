Dancehall Artist Kashion Teams up with Producer FlydieWise Production

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In Jamaica’s competitive dancehall scene, having the support of a record company does not hurt. For artists like Kashion, that is even more critical when promoting a song that is a potential hit.

Normal Day is the name of his latest song. It is produced by FlydieWise Production, a company headquartered in the United Kingdom, but which set up office in Jamaica three years ago to unearth budding talent.

“They are beneficial to me as an artist by pushing the music to a wider audience. Working with FlydieWise has taught me a lot more about the business, that it’s not just about posting songs but to benefit off my music,” said Kashion.

Normal Day is the first collaboration between Kashion and FlydieWise Production which launched in the UK five years ago. Shortly after, the company established a base in St. Thomas, a rural parish in eastern Jamaica.

For artistes like Kashion, working with a resourceful independent company is a stepping stone for their songs and career, as the label gets them in diverse mediums.

“There is a lot of radio and TV interviews, things like that. Working with FlydieWise I notice my music is reaching more ears, so that’s beneficial,” he said.

Born Kemarly Thomas, Kashion grew up in Kingston, the Jamaican capital and Manchester, located in the country’s central region. He has been recording for five years and scored a minor hit in 2018 with Miss Rich.

Normal Day, which extols the party lifestyle many dancehall artists enjoy, was released in April.