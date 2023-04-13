Doctor’s Order by Hopeton Lindo a Prescription For Love

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Behind every successful man, there is a good woman’. So the saying goes. Hopeton Lindo can attest to that.

His latest song, ‘Doctor’s Order’ was officially released by Irie Pen Records on March 31st, 2023, it emphasizes the importance of love and trust to a lasting union.

“This song is very personal, but many people can certainly relate to this. Stress and anxiety contributes a lot to sickness, so having a good partner is just what the doctor ordered; that’s the message in this song,” he explained.

Lindo wrote and produced ‘Doctor’s Order’ for his Iriepen Records which has churned out a number of hit singles in recent years.

He has written or co-written numerous hit songs for Maxi Priest, Gregory Isaacs, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Dennis Brown, J C Lodge and others.

Because of personal experience, composing ‘Doctor’s Order’ was not difficult.

“Being a part of a long standing relationship certainly makes it easier for me to write and record love songs like this,” he said.

Hopeton Lindo started his career during the late 1970s, a period of ‘conscious lyrics’ in Jamaican music. When dancehall was dominated by songs that degraded women in the 1980s and early 1990s, he was one of the artists who kept things clean.