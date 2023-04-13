Entertainment

Doctor’s Order by Hopeton Lindo a Prescription For Love

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News27 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Hopeton Lindo Doctor’s Order

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – Behind every successful man, there is a good woman’. So the saying goes. Hopeton Lindo can attest to that.

His latest song, ‘Doctor’s Order’ was officially released by Irie Pen Records on March 31st, 2023, it emphasizes the importance of love and trust to a lasting union.

Hopeton Lindo Doctor’s Order

“This song is very personal, but many people can certainly relate to this. Stress and anxiety contributes a lot to sickness, so having a good partner is just what the doctor ordered; that’s the message in this song,” he explained.

Lindo wrote and produced ‘Doctor’s Order’ for his Iriepen Records which has churned out a number of hit singles in recent years.

He has written or co-written numerous hit songs for Maxi Priest, Gregory Isaacs, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Dennis Brown, J C Lodge and others.

Because of personal experience, composing ‘Doctor’s Order’ was not difficult.

“Being a part of a long standing relationship certainly makes it easier for me to write and record love songs like this,” he said.

Hopeton Lindo started his career during the late 1970s, a period of ‘conscious lyrics’ in Jamaican music. When dancehall was dominated by songs that degraded women in the 1980s and early 1990s, he was one of the artists who kept things clean.

“For me it’s absolutely very important to express admiration, appreciation and respect for women in songs, as a good woman is a blessing to cherish. I will always represent for the ladies, that’s just me,” he stated,

 

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News27 mins ago
0 6 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

Sunshine Theatre presents Big Mother’s Day Treat

April 23, 2008

Renowned Jamaican Jazz Great Monty Alexander Presents Reflections On Nat King Cole, Frank Sinatra

November 11, 2010

Bob Marley’s Son Julian Marley Drops New Video “Lemme Go” About Weed Decriminalization in JA

July 24, 2015
Derrick Scott Takes his Gospel Mission Virtual

Derrick Scott Takes his Gospel Mission Virtual

November 12, 2020
Back to top button