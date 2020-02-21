The Afro Carib Festival Comes To The Miramar Amphitheater

// // //

Celebrate Black History Month and Reggae Month with Headline Artists Capleton, Stonebwoy & Amara La Negra

//

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar’s Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis will host the Afro Carib Festival at the Miramar Amphitheater located at 16801 Miramar Parkway on Saturday, February 29th from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

This signature event is part of a month-long celebration of Black History Month.

Vice Mayor Alexandra P. Davis stated, “We are so excited to be hosting the first Afro Carib Festival right here in Miramar. February is Black History Month and it also happens to be Reggae Month. We have put together an artist lineup that is exceptional. We are fusing the different genres of music from the African Diaspora and we hope Miramar residents and visitors from all over can come out to enjoy great music at a gorgeous venue.”

Headliners at the Afro Carib Festival include reggae sensation, Capleton, Afro-Beats artist Stonebwoy from Ghana and Amara La Negra.

They will be joined by Julien Believe and Jay Shep from the Bahamas, gospel-reggae singer, Soné and the Gutta Twins from Jamaica. Miramar’s own Tone C will also be performing. The event will be hosted by Yvette Marshall and Lance-O of Kulcha Shok Muzik with DJ Mikey Mike.

The festivities will also include food trucks offering multicultural cuisine, local vendors and much more. Event sponsors include Aetna, Workspace Property Trust, WZOP/WZPP Radio and CES Consultants.

The Afro Carib Festival is free to the public with a $10 parking fee benefiting United Way’s Hurricane Dorian Fund & Food for the Poor.

Free event tickets are available at Afrocaribfest.eventbrite.com.