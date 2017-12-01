Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator announces opening at 400 Gallery
MIAMI – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) announces the opening of a new exhibition at the 400 Gallery at 400 South Pointe.
The exhibition will feature the works of thirteen artists sharing global perspectives in their interdisciplinary practices, through February 18, 2018.
Curated to include the works of artists from diverse and varied backgrounds, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator presents a non-thematic showing of artists who live and work in Miami, including visiting artists Esperanza Cortes and Aisha Tandewi Bell, NY-based artists who have worked with DVCAI for years.
“It is a great pleasure for Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator to host the works of such talented artists, coinciding with Art Basel | Miami Beach and Art Week Miami.
This exhibition is an opportunity for tourists and residents from the South Florida community to enjoy an enriching cultural experience and celebrate the work of Miami-based artists,” said Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Executive Director and Curator of Diaspora Vibe’s 400 Gallery.
For more information on Diaspora Vibe or on the 400 Gallery, please contact Rosie Gordon-Wallace at 305-573-4046 or visit Diaspora Vibe.
About the Artists at 400 Gallery
- Aisha Tandiwe Bell: Inspired by fragmented identities, Bell’s practice is committed to creating myth and ritual through sculpture, performance, video, sound, drawing, and installation. Bell holds a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute, and a MFA from Hunter College. She participated in International Cultural Exchanges with DVCAI between 2012 and 2015, and in 2017.
- Jenna Enfrein received her MFA from Alfred University School of Art and Design in Sculpture/Dimensional Studies in 2009, and is a full-time lecturer of glass and sculpture art at the University of Miami. She is currently a resident at Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood, FL.
- Onajide Shabaka has studied at California College of the Arts and received his BFA in photography from Florida Atlantic University and MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. His body of work includes multimedia, drawing, photography, sculpture and filmic forms that evoke intimacy and visceral personal connections. Shabaka lives and works in Miami, FL.
- Rosa Naday Garmendia is an interdisciplinary artist who produces work at the nexus of contemporary art and social action. Committed to creativity, activism and social change, her practice reflects on and critiques the norms and values of society, and is drawn from her experience as a woman, an immigrant, and an industrial worker.
- Esperanza Cortés is a Colombian-born, New York City-based multidisciplinary artist. Her sculptures and installations reflect her interest in the folk-art traditions, art rituals, music and dance of Latin America, The Caribbean, and Africa. Cortés uses a wide variety of materials and sculptural methods in combinations with found objects to reimagine art as sites of memory and of cultural symbolic meaning.
- Jean Blackwell Font is a mixed media artist living in Miami, FL. A self-taught practitioner, Font has learned from artists she knows personally and studies the art of those whose work she admires, including Francis Picabia, Romare Bearden, Wangechi Mutu, and Joseph Cornell.
- Active as a composer and performer, Molly Joyce’s music has been described as “impassioned” (The Washington Post), written to “superb effect,” (The Wire), and “vibrant, inventive music that communicates straight from the heart,” (Prufrock’s Dilemma). Her works have been commissioned and performed by several distinguished ensembles including the New World Symphony, New York Youth Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, and the New Juilliard, Decoda, and Contemporaneous ensembles.
- Asser Saint-Val was born in Haiti in 1974 and moved to South Florida in 1988. He earned a BFA in painting and graphic design from the New World School of the Arts and from University of Florida. Saint-Val’s work, which has been exhibited in Florida, New York, and throughout the Caribbean, is also featured in numerous private collections including the Rubell Family Collection, Francie Bishop Good, Lisa & Mosquera Collection, and Carlos Sanchoo.
- Ignacio Font is an artist/teacher in Miami, FL. He received his MFA from School of Visual Arts in New York and his BFA from Florida International University in Miami. Font works predominately with oil paint, but does wander into other media. His works concentrate on an need to create a sense of belonging.
- Alette Simmons-Jimenez is a multidisciplinary artist, designer, and a cultural organizer. Her work has been exhibited internationally in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. She is a recipient of numerous grants including the Knight Arts Challenge Grant and a Florida Artist Fellowship for Painting. Her career has taken her to New Orleans, Miami, and the Dominican Republic, where she was the first women to exhibit video installation art in the country, and was awarded the First Prize in Video during the 1992 Biennial of Visual Arts.
- Lauren Shapiro holds an MFA from the University of Miami and a BFA from Florida Atlantic University. Her process tests the capabilities of plaster and porcelain clay while exploring the idea of strength versus fragility, and often plays with the transformative fabrication line between the two elements. Her work pays homage to a time in art and industry when objects were produced by hand rather than machine.
