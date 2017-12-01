Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator announces opening at 400 Gallery

MIAMI – Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator (DVCAI) announces the opening of a new exhibition at the 400 Gallery at 400 South Pointe.

The exhibition will feature the works of thirteen artists sharing global perspectives in their interdisciplinary practices, through February 18, 2018.

Curated to include the works of artists from diverse and varied backgrounds, Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator presents a non-thematic showing of artists who live and work in Miami, including visiting artists Esperanza Cortes and Aisha Tandewi Bell, NY-based artists who have worked with DVCAI for years.

“It is a great pleasure for Diaspora Vibe Cultural Arts Incubator to host the works of such talented artists, coinciding with Art Basel | Miami Beach and Art Week Miami.

This exhibition is an opportunity for tourists and residents from the South Florida community to enjoy an enriching cultural experience and celebrate the work of Miami-based artists,” said Rosie Gordon-Wallace, Executive Director and Curator of Diaspora Vibe’s 400 Gallery.

For more information on Diaspora Vibe or on the 400 Gallery, please contact Rosie Gordon-Wallace at 305-573-4046 or visit Diaspora Vibe.

About the Artists at 400 Gallery

Aisha Tandiwe Bell : Inspired by fragmented identities, Bell’s practice is committed to creating myth and ritual through sculpture, performance, video, sound, drawing, and installation. Bell holds a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute, and a MFA from Hunter College. She participated in International Cultural Exchanges with DVCAI between 2012 and 2015, and in 2017.

: Inspired by fragmented identities, Bell’s practice is committed to creating myth and ritual through sculpture, performance, video, sound, drawing, and installation. Bell holds a BFA and MS from Pratt Institute, and a MFA from Hunter College. She participated in International Cultural Exchanges with DVCAI between 2012 and 2015, and in 2017. Jenna Enfrein received her MFA from Alfred University School of Art and Design in Sculpture/Dimensional Studies in 2009, and is a full-time lecturer of glass and sculpture art at the University of Miami. She is currently a resident at Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood, FL.

received her MFA from Alfred University School of Art and Design in Sculpture/Dimensional Studies in 2009, and is a full-time lecturer of glass and sculpture art at the University of Miami. She is currently a resident at Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood, FL. Onajide Shabaka has studied at California College of the Arts and received his BFA in photography from Florida Atlantic University and MFA from Vermont College of Fine Arts. His body of work includes multimedia, drawing, photography, sculpture and filmic forms that evoke intimacy and visceral personal connections. Shabaka lives and works in Miami, FL.

Rosa Naday Garmendia is an interdisciplinary artist who produces work at the nexus of contemporary art and social action. Committed to creativity, activism and social change, her practice reflects on and critiques the norms and values of society, and is drawn from her experience as a woman, an immigrant, and an industrial worker.

Esperanza Cortés is a Colombian-born, New York City-based multidisciplinary artist. Her sculptures and installations reflect her interest in the folk-art traditions, art rituals, music and dance of Latin America, The Caribbean, and Africa. Cortés uses a wide variety of materials and sculptural methods in combinations with found objects to reimagine art as sites of memory and of cultural symbolic meaning.