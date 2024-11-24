Empowering Caribbean Youth: Ralph Taylor’s Call to Action

BARBADOS – Ralph Taylor, a homegrown leader in Caribbean tourism and hospitality, declared that the three critical sectors of entrepreneurship, tourism, and youth will shape the Caribbean’s future and urgently require a collective focus.

In a recent speech coinciding with the acceptance of an honorary Doctorate of Laws (LLD) from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) at Cave Hill Campus in his native Barbados, Taylor praised the university’s focus on teaching entrepreneurship. At the same time, he proposed placing greater emphasis on developing realistic business projects, especially for at-risk youth.

Youth Entrepreneurship

Asserting that the youth entrepreneurship ecosystem ought to be leveraged as strategically as possible, Taylor highlighted the various stakeholders involved: government, the private sector, nonprofits, national youth representatives, media and, most importantly, families. He urged the university to lead the process through its entrepreneurship program and the Cave Hill School of Business and Management.

Taylor stated that this approach could yield significant economic benefits for the country, local communities, and the university, including economic development, diversification, job creation, establishment of viable new businesses, successful products, and an enhancement of university income and prestige.

Ralph Taylor is a pioneer in the all-inclusive resort concept in Barbados and currently serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Arcadia Hotels & Resorts, parent company of The Soco Hotel in Barbados and The Soco House in St. Lucia.

Building a Hotel College Campus

Lauding the university’s success and international recognition for its tourism and hospitality program, Taylor suggested it was time for The UWI to take the next step and build a prestigious resort on the University’s Cave Hill campus overlooking the Bridgetown Port, which could be staffed by students. Cornell University in the United States, rated the world’s best tourism university, owns a hotel which is run by students.

Taylor suggested a similar hospitality initiative would enhance Barbados’ tourism profile while better preparing graduates for the workforce. It would also provide students the opportunity to balance academics with practical experience, making them more well-rounded and competent for the challenging but rewarding world of hospitality.

Academics visiting for conferences and meetings, travelers seeking a unique experience, and students from around the world would be the key market for this initiative.

This model would position the university program in a different space, ensuring that the region develops, recruits and deploys its best thinkers and the most competent leaders in tourism and hospitality management. “I think this is necessary if we are to be globally competitive and among the leaders in tourism and hospitality worldwide,” stated Ralph Taylor.

At-Risk Youth

Dealing with at-risk youth across the Caribbean, he averred, was both urgent and deeply complex as rising levels of youth violence impose devastating effects on families and communities.

“This violence, often rooted in economic disenfranchisement, social inequality, and a lack of opportunities, threatens our fragile tourism ecosystem and the ability to maintain our sterling global reputation.”

Taylor called for policies, strategies, plans, and practical programs to reintegrate these youths into mainstream society as productive citizens, whether through employment or entrepreneurship. He challenged the region’s private sector to come forward and make meaningful contributions to assist in resolving the problem of youth crime and violence.

Taylor pointed to the research from the University’s Institute of Criminal Justice and Security as a positive step. He urged The UWI to connect more with society and community groups. Additionally, he encouraged more community studies to understand the rise in youth deviance and violence. He also called for teamwork with social partners to find solutions to this problem.

Taylor stated that a democratic civic university works closely with its local community. This partnership helps create a curriculum that improves residents’ lives. He highlighted that focusing on positive change benefits both the community and the university. It enhances the university’s academic programs and overall success.