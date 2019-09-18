CTO donates US$20,000 to the Bahamas in support of recovery efforts

US$20,000 raised through the CTO Relief Fund has been sent to Nassau to aid with recovery in Abaco and Grand Bahama

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has made an initial monetary contribution to The Bahamas to assist with its recovery efforts in Abaco and Grand Bahama following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian earlier this month.

The sum of US$20,000 – monies raised through the CTO Relief Fund has been transferred to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) of The Bahamas as part of the CTO’s on-going support of the long-term recovery of the affected islands.

The CTO activated its hurricane relief fund immediately after Hurricane Dorian battered the northwestern Bahamian islands of Abacos and Grand Bahama, leaving behind a trail of destruction, over 50 confirmed deaths and many more missing.

“The CTO sincerely thanks those of you who are helping The Bahamas by contributing to the hurricane relief fund. Your assistance goes a long way towards bringing relief to the people of the Abacos and Grand Bahama who suffered gravely from Hurricane Dorian,” said Neil Walters, the CTO’s acting secretary general. “We encourage everyone to continue to contribute to the fund so we can keep assisting those affected. However, it’s important to note that 14 tourist destinations in The Bahamas were unaffected by the storm and we encourage persons planning vacations at this time to show their ultimate support to The Bahamas by visiting at least one of these destinations.”

In addition to the relief fund, the CTO is engaged in other activities to assist The Bahamas as follows:

Collaborating with Friends of Culture, a 501C3 organisation in New Orleans, Louisiana, to raise funds at its annual Bayou Bacchanal (Caribbean Carnival), which will be held 2 November in New Orleans

Worked with Julie Guaglardi of Zelman Style Interiors to highlight the Bahamas at a fashion show in Times Square, New York during New York Fashion Week, reaching an audience of 100,000

The CTO is also part of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Response Agency’s team on the ground in the affected islands, with one of our staff members currently in The Bahamas carrying out an assessment of the damage to the tourism infrastructure.

To contribute to the CTO Hurricane Relief Fund click here.