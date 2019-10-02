St. Kitts’ Opposition Leader Douglas pays tribute to three centenarians who have died

Basseterre, St Kitts – As St Kitts and Nevis celebrates the Month of Senior Citizens, the Federation’s Leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has paid tribute to three centenarians who have passed away in the past three weeks.

In the closing moments of his weekly programme “Ask the Leader” on Tuesday night, Dr Douglas, also the National Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) paid tribute to Ms Laura Evelyn Jones-Manners, better known as “Miss Tom” of Pitcarin Street, New Town, who died on September 13, 2019 at the age of 100 years and whose funeral takes place today (Wednesday) at the Wesley Methodist Church at 2 p,m.

Mr Joseph Powell, formerly of Brown Hill, Nevis, but who resided at Russell Village, St Kitts, died on September 23, 2019 at the age of 101 years. Funeral services for Mr Powell have been set for October 10, 2019 at the St Johnston Methodist Church at 1 pm.

Ms Celian Martin-Powell of Nevis, who died on September 30 2019 at the age of 107 years. Funeral services are incomplete.

“I salute them. I thank them for their lives and for their contribution to the national development of St Kitts and Nevis in their various fields of service and for their purposeful living in advancing humankind in St Kitts and Nevis. May the blessings of God be on their off-springs as they now carry on that legacy that each of them have left,” said Dr Douglas.