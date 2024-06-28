Embassy of Jamaica Holds Protocol Training for Diaspora Leaders

WASHINGTON, DC – On Tuesday, June 25 over fifty members of the Jamaican diaspora representing various organizations participated in a training programme aimed at strengthening the administration of their organizations and sharpening their skills in protocol management.

The Embassy of Jamaica in Washington, DC launched a series of protocol training sessions for the Diaspora. This training will cover organizational and diplomatic protocol, as well as best practices for event planning and VIP management. Participants will learn valuable skills for executing successful events and handling important guests.

Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Jamaican Embassy in Washington, Ms Lishann Salmon noted, “leaders of Diaspora organisations play a crucial role in fostering positive engagements within the Jamaican community through various events and as such the Embassy recognizes the importance of supporting their efforts to ensure the successful execution of such engagements.”

The training covered an introduction to the basics of protocol. Plus, the importance of a protocol officer and the basics of event planning and forms of address.

Ms. Salmon was pleased with the turnout at the first training session. She was also happy with the active participation of diaspora members. Ms. Salmon mentioned that the Jamaican Embassy values the diaspora's efforts in promoting and enhancing Brand Jamaica.

The session was also attended by Jamaica’s Consul General at Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, Honorary Consul from Philadelphia, Mr. Christopher Chaplain, Dr. Elaine Bryan, Honorary Consul from Atlanta, members of staff from the consulates in New York and Miami as well as representatives of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council.