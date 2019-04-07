Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson conducts seminar for Bahamas Government Ministry

Nassau, Bahamas – Well known Bishop of Motivation Spence Finlayson, Founder & CEO of The Phoenix Institute for Positive Development & Empowerment, recently conducted a Motivational Training Program for the Ministry of The Environment & Housing in Nassau recently.

Finlayson, is a Bahamas based international motivational speaker with over 5,000 presentations and speeches to his credit over 30 years in 26 Countries. He is also the author of 3 books, and the creator and host of Dare To Be Great TV Show.

Mrs. Jacqueline Sawyer Office Manager 111 in the Ministry of the Environment and Housing, served as master of ceremonies and gave the welcome address and the opening remarks on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Janice Miller, who was not able to attend.

Mr. Finlayson gave his usual high energy dynamic inspirational presentation that wowed the 60 plus attendees. They all agreed that it was a superb performance and suggested that Mr. Finlayson be brought back to conduct additional programs for the staff.

Mrs. Alfred Headley, Personal assistant at the ministry, introduced Spence Finlayson and Latonya Williams, Supervisor in the Forestry Department, gave a rousing vote of thanks and closing remarks.

Master Motivator Spence Finlayson will be conducting an “Effective Telephone Etiquette Seminar” at The Phoenix Institute on Thursday April 18th from 9 am to 3 pm and his landmark 6 Week Public Speaking Training Program on Tuesday April 23rd from 7 pm to 8 :30 pm at Master Motivator Spence Finlayson Speakers Academy on Prince Charles Drive.

