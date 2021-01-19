Edley Shine’s ‘BIG MON TING’ Boasts Grown Up Music and Vibes

[NEW YORK] – International artist Edley Shine has perfected an Adult Contemporary Dancehall space with his music, style and vibes. The amazing artist, notably dubbed “Da Big Voice,” once again proves that he can deliver grown up and entertaining music with the self reflecting “BIG MON TING.”

While “BIG MON TING” is personal to Edley Shine, penned upon finding out he was having a daughter. The song is bound to genuinely resonate with audiences far and wide. Without question, anyone who is orchestrating their evolution and next life moves will connect to the Riddim Boss produced “BIG MON TING” Video & Maxi Single, which includes an 8 Bar Intro and Acoustic Piano Live version on all video and streaming platforms.

When discussing current music and life movements, the legendary artist says, “My main concern is being the best family man I can be and making art to the best of my ability.”

Throw all that wisom over a badddd riddim and you’ve got yourself a tune worthy of you rocking out to all year long and beyond. Consider “BIG MON TING” the newest addition to Edley Shine’s growing arsenal of timeless classics.

“BIG MON TING” is a highly cinematic video shot by Lapo of Lapography with motion graphics and editing by Studio G.O.A.T from Brazil. It serves as the ideal visual companion to Edley Shine’s “BIG MON TING” single.

” ‘BIG MON TING’ is a visual representation of my mindset in music and life,” says Edley Shine sincerely. “I live in my own world of creativity unshackled by the pressures of fame and social media hype.”

“BIG MON TING” hails from Edley Shine’s “Based on Talent” EP. The EP was released in May of 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Notably, the EP has amassed a wealth of media attention and thousands of streams across DSPs. This is an incredible feat, as the release was totally independent without any features or financial backing from a major recording company.

“Based on Talent” is not the only exciting project hailing from “Da Big Voice,” as he worked with Studio G.O.A.T on the international and powerful “We Can’t Breathe” for Brazilian Artist Monkey Jhayam. Much to his credit, Edley Shine appeared in a Walmart commercial that aired during the 2020 B.E.T. Soul Train Awards.

The legendary artist has been writing and recording for several Cali Roots projects including Pepper, Producer’s Jungle Josh & David Forel (Left Coast Riddim) and Philippian’s based Peace Band to be released in 2021.