Eclectic Reggae Band Dukes of Roots Set to Release Debut Album on February 28th

NEW YORK – The highly anticipated debut album from Dukes of Roots, a Reggae eclectic band, is set to be released on February 28th, 2024. This self-titled album is a remarkable collection of soulful reggae tracks that showcase the band’s unique sound and diverse musical influences.

The album features an all-star lineup of collaborations, with guest appearances from renowned artists such as Tarrus Riley, Kabaka Pyramid, Andrew Tosh, Natiruts, Darius Rucker, Titi Tsira. Highlighting the album is their collaboration with Grammy Award winning artist and producer Stephen Marley “Stick with Love”. Each track offers a distinct flavor, combining the traditional elements of reggae with modern production techniques.

With the track “Stick with Love,” featuring the incomparable Stephen Marley, Dukes of Roots deliver a powerhouse performance that exemplifies unity and positivity through heartfelt lyrics and infectious rhythms. Marley’s velvety vocals beautifully complement the soulful melodies of the album, creating a harmonious fusion that is both uplifting and profound.

Duke of Roots

“We are thrilled to finally share our music with the world through our debut album,” expresses Rod Walkey, band member and executive producer. “This album is a testament to our love for reggae and the eclectic mix of influences that have shaped our sound. We hope that it brings joy and positivity to all who listen.”

The album’s production credits boast an impressive lineup of Grammy award-winning producer Sean “YoungPow” Diedrick and co-producer Rod Walkey, alongside mixing by Marc Lee, James “Bonzai” Caruso and Veer Dhaniram mastering by Chris Athens. The result is an immersive listening experience that captures the essence of reggae music at its finest.

Dukes of Roots’ debut album distributed by ONErpm is available for pre order [https://onerpm.link/DORalbum]. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on a musical journey through the soulful sounds of reggae with Dukes of Roots.

Tracklist

  1. Cross The Rubicon
  2. Stick with Love Feat. Stephen Marley
  3. Pressure Drop Feat. Tarrus Riley
  4. Feel The Love (Remix) Feat. Kabaka Pyramid
  5. Tosh Feat. Andrew Tosh
  6. Try Happy Feat. Natiruts
  7. John Punch (Remake) Feat. Darius Rucker
  8. I Can See Clearly Now Feat. Titi Tsira
  9. Cross The Rubicon (Dub by Scientist)

