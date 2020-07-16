2020 Launch Music Awards to Honor DJ Khaled, Betty Wright, Inner Circle and 2 Live Crew

MIAMI – The Launch Music Awards will be honoring DJ Khaled, Inner Circle, Betty Wright and The 2 Live crew at the “2020 Launch Music Awards“, the biggest virtual event of the year.

The 2020 Launch Music Awards will be a live stream virtual event bringing to you special performances from your favorite artists, giveaways and more to the comfort of your own home.

Icon Award Winners

Inner Circle

We honor the exemplary Inner Circle with an Icon Award at the LMA’s. The Bad Boys have changed the sound of reggae forever. With Grammy Award winning hits such as “Bad Boys” & “Sweat“, they never seem to disappoint. They have achieved great success around America as well as in Europe. With their music being used in numerous shows and films such as the TV show Cops, and films, Beverly Hills Cop III, and Bad Boys II to name a few. Leaving their Reggae style stamp on the Music Industry forever.

Betty Wright

The late great Betty Wright will be honored posthumously with an Icon Award at the 2020 LMA’s. This Grammy award winning artist left her print in the R&B community. May her soul rest in peace, as this icon will be remembered forever in our hearts.

2 Live Crew

The Iconic 2 Live Crew couldn’t be forgotten either. From their days of getting arrested for performing the music they wanted to, to then go to the Supreme Court to prove that they had a right to artistically create. The icons are the reason you see that explicit content sticker on the bottom of those cover arts. The memorable and respectable crew paved the way for many artists to be able to create freely. Something we won’t ever forget and always will respect.

Game Changer of the Year Award

The LMA’s has selected DJ Khaled as the recipient of the “Game Changer of the Year” award. DJ Khaled has played a major role in the community since the beginning of his career. Since the start of his career at 99 Jamz to becoming the founder of We The Best Music Group; he’s impacted the community. Always showing love to Miami, something that never goes unnoticed. This Game Changer of the Year has made a huge impact in the music community. From his early beginnings as a DJ to becoming a Grammy award winning producer. He proves just how limitless he truly is.

Khaled has become one of the most influential creators of our time. With various awards and nominations (6 wins & 24 nominations), that shows his versatility. Such as Higher ft Nipsey Hussle and John Legend which won a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Performance, (which has more than 34 million views) to Wild Thoughts ft Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, another hit that won Best Collaboration at the BET Awards (This song currently has over 921 million views on YouTube) and the list continues.

“I’ve been able to see such great talents come up in Miami, and really changing the industry since their early beginnings constantly on the grind. We are beyond excited to honor these artists at the 1st annual Launch Music Awards”. said CEO of ALMBG & Presenter of the LMA’s Abebe Lewis.

The LMA’s will air live this Labor Day weekend online and will be the biggest virtual event of the year. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Voting will be open to the public soon.