The Mighty Diamonds Ready to Record and Tour Again

by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – It’s been one year since the deaths of Tabby and Bunny Diamond, and although he is still coming to grips with the loss, Lloyd “Judge Diamond” Ferguson is ready to record and tour again as leader of The Mighty Diamonds.

He has recruited Traci-Trae Bailey and Andrew Cassanova to succeed Tabby and Bunny who died on March 29 and April 1, 2022, respectively. Tabby (Donald Shaw) was murdered outside his Kingston home while Bunny (Fitzroy Simpson) died three days later, six years after suffering a debilitating stroke.

Bunny had not performed with the group since January 2016 and was replaced by Capo Beniah, a veteran of the South Florida reggae scene.

Judge conducted auditions with Bailey and Cassanova and was impressed with both. “These are professional people, good people. Everybody is positive and looking forward to getting back out there again,” he said.

“Out there” means touring which The Mighty Diamonds have done profusely since the 1970s when they announced themselves with songs like I Need A Roof and The Right Time.

Dates are being finalized for Europe in the summer, Judge disclosed.

Bailey is the wife of Junior “Bird” Bailey, a seasoned drummer who will also tour with the new-look Diamonds. He first toured with them in the early 1980s and has played with Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Cassanova is the longtime lead singer for the Fabulous Five Band.

While he is keen on touring and recording new songs, Judge admits Tabby and Bunny are irreplaceable. The last year without his lifelong friends has been tough.

“At the same time wi have to carry on ’cause wi have a great legacy. Mi have to see it through until God say to put it down,” he said.

The Mighty Diamonds formed in 1969 in Trench Town during the infancy of roots-reggae. Their initial hit song was Shame And Pride in 1973 but it was not until they moved to the Channel One studio mid-decade, that their career soared.

At Channel One, the trio recorded anthems like I Need A Roof, Right Time and Africa. In the 1980s, The Mighty Diamonds scored with songs such as Body Guard, Pass The Kouchie, Heads of Government and Juvenile Child.