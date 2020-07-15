Jus D – Touch – Soca Gold 2020

One thing COVID-19 cannot stop is Carnival! As cities gradually roll out their re-opening plans, people who have been locked in for the past 3 months are more than ready to move to music and party.

Socaphiles are no different, and as they gear up for their virtual or real life Soca Fetes, “Touch” by Jus D is ready for every Soca set!

Compliments of the Soca Gold 2020 compilation, “Touch” is the first single from the annual collection and Jus D is the artist giving us the clever lyrics. The concept of the song is a woman wanting a man to ‘touch’ her. The artist sings: “she want me touch it up from behind / want me touch it up from behind / love to deh pon bungce from behind / love to deh pon bungce from behind / if she can get none whole place break down ….”

Outside of Trinidad & Tobago, the largest Caribbean Carnival is in Toronto, Canada. Formally called Caribana, the Caribbean carnival attracts a million people annually. One of the hottest crews from The 6ix (Toronto) is D’Enforca’s who debuted the track on their radio show on G 98 FM. Fans loved it!

The Bajan King debuted the song on Reggae King Radio and WVIP 93.5 FM in New York and fans loved it there too. “Touch” is ready to take over the world!

We’ll have more information soon about Soca Gold 2020, and we have just announced plans for The World’s Greatest Soca Party! This Zoom and VP Records YouTube page event takes place soon and includes Soca DJs from across the Caribbean and North America.

Download “Touch” by Jus D from the Soca Gold 2020 compilation. When you play the song, tag VP Records @vprecords and The Bajan King @dbajanking and Me @thesonicexecutive!