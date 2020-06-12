Buju Banton Releases “Blessed” From Long-Awaited Album “Upside Down 2020”

Buju Banton’s First Album In A Decade Out June 26

NEW YORK – Grammy winner, multiple Billboard Hot 100 chart topping artist and international reggae icon, Buju Banton, today releases “Blessed” off his much-anticipated album, “Upside Down 2020,” his first full-length studio album in a decade.

The Dave Kelly produced “Blessed” is coming along with the long-awaited album release date announcement. “Upside Down 2020” will be available everywhere on June 26, 2020.

“Blessed” is a powerful, urgent and passionate song, which will resonate in the hearts and minds of many as a reminder of hope. “We must find the light, even in these dark times” says Buju Banton. It follows another album track, “Memories,” an instant Buju Banton classic that features the incomparable John Legend.

The quintessential artist celebrated his return to the worldwide stage following his performance at Kingston’s Famed National Stadium.

The Long Walk to Freedom Concert was one of the biggest music events in Jamaica’s history and was the launching pad for the tour of the same name.

His subsequent announcement that he had signed with Roc Nation followed by releasing two brand-new songs “Steppa” and “Trust” and accompanying music videos energized his impressive global audience.

Banton’s last studio album, Before the Dawn, was released in 2010. He has been described by Associated Press as “one of the most respected acts in reggae.” And The FADER goes further describing him as “a national hero,” continuing with “Buju Banton, born Mark Myrie, is more Jamaican than jerk chicken, Red Stripe beer, and a croaking lizard combined. He’s as much a singer as he is a hallmark of Jamaican culture.”

Upside Down 2020 Track List

LAMB OF GOD YES MI FRIEND featuring Stephen Marley BURIED ALIVE BLESSED MEMORIES featuring John Legend LOVELY STATE OF MIND APPRECIATED TRUST CHERRY PIE featuring Pharrell BEAT DEM BAD GOOD TIME GIRL CALL ME featuring Stefflon Don MOONLIGHT LOVE CHEATED STEPPA THE WORLD IS CHANGING 400 YEARS RISING UP HELPING HAND UNITY