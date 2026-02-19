Driver’s License Renewal Events for Haiti TPS Recipients

MIAMI-DADE – Commissioner Marleine Bastien and Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez are hosting multiple driver’s license renewal events for Haiti Temporary Protected Status (TPS) recipients on Thursday, Feb. 19 and Friday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These events will be held at Father Gerard Jean-Juste Community Center at Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St., Miami, FL 33162. Additionally, there will be an event on Saturday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Griffin Park, 428 NE 123rd St., North Miami, FL 33161.

In partnership with the Tax Collector Fernandez, Commissioner Bastien is bringing the TConnect Mobile Office Unit to the community. Therefore, TPS recipients can easily access services, such as driver’s license renewal, reinstatement, and replacement. Moreover, the Saturday, Feb. 21, TConnect event is also in partnership with the City of North Miami.

Access to Driver’s License Services

“I have been working diligently alongside Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez to make sure our Haitian TPS recipients have real, timely access to driver’s license services. A driver’s license is not a luxury — it is a lifeline. It means the ability to get to work, provide for your family, and move through our community with dignity. We are committed to ensuring our neighbors have the documentation they need and the support they deserve.” said Commissioner Bastien.

TConnect Mobile Office Unit

“I commend Commissioner Marleine Bastien for being a true champion for our community. From day one, we have worked together to ensure services are delivered where they are needed most. I am proud to partner with her in bringing services to our community through TConnect, our mobile office unit. By taking our services directly into the community, we are expanding access and making it easier for residents to receive assistance in a professional and efficient manner. That is our responsibility, and we take it seriously,” said Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez.

For more information, please contact the Office of Commissioner Marleine Bastien at (305) 694-2779.