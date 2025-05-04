Florida Driver License Changes for Non-Immigrants

Miami-Dade County – The Office of the Honorable Dariel Fernandez, Miami-Dade County Tax Collector, is sharing an important advisory recently issued by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) concerning changes to the issuance and renewal of Florida driver licenses and identification cards for non-immigrant individuals.

In Florida, a non-immigrant driver’s license is a driver’s license issued to individuals who are not U.S. citizens or permanent residents but have a valid legal presence in the state, often as a result of their visa or immigration status.

According to the FLHSMV, and pursuant to Florida Statutes 322.051 and 322.18, effective immediately, all driver licenses and identification cards issued to non-immigrants will be valid only through the expiration date listed on the applicant’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) documentation, not to exceed one year.

If the applicant’s immigration documentation does not contain an expiration date, the credential’s validity will be limited to one year from the date of issuance.

Summary of the Advisory:

Applies to all non-immigrant applicants for driver licenses and ID cards.

Credentials will expire on the date indicated on USCIS documents, or after one year if no expiration is present.

This policy is effective immediately, per FLHSMV guidance.

The Miami-Dade County Office of the Tax Collector is not the issuing authority of this policy but is assisting in ensuring residents are informed and prepared.

The Office of the Tax Collector is available to help Miami-Dade residents with appointments or questions related to driver license and ID services.

For assistance, please visit mdctaxcollector.gov