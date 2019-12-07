Dr Douglas congratulates Prime Minister Skerrit on election victory in Dominica

BASSETERRE, St Kitts – Political Leader of the St Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) and Leader of the Opposition, the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas has congratulated Dominica’s Prime Minister and Political Leader of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), Hon Roosevelt Skerrit on Friday’s “stunning and overwhelming victory.”

“Despite a very spirited fight, voters vindicated your leadership,” said Dr Douglas in a message sent to Prime Minister Skerrit on Friday night.

“I listened quite attentively to your Victory National Address which was very timely and I agree with the tone and content, especially the initiatives outlined to calm things down, repairing leadership and national images,” Douglas told Skerrit.

“Comrade, if I in my present position and capacity can be of any help in achieving these, I stand ready to have an urgent conversation,” said Dr Douglas, who noted that as national elections loom in St Kitts and Nevis, “I agree that we of the “Next Gen SKN Labour Party” are next.”

“Congratulations to all of the DLP, and best wishes to the successful candidates as they pursue their mandates on behalf of the electors and the people generally,” Dr Douglas said.

Preliminary results released by the Dominica Electoral Office showed the party of Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit winning 18 of the Caribbean nation’s 21 legislative seats, giving it an unprecedented fifth term in power. Voting was held under heightened security following weeks of protests and legal challenges seeking electoral reform. Security forces from neighboring islands where brought in to maintain the peace on Dominica, a former French and British colony of about 75,000 people.

The opposition United Workers’ Party lost three of its six seats. One of those was won by Melissa Skerrit, the prime minister’s wife.