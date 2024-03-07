by Howard Campbell

SOUTH FLORIDA – A teenager when she scored a number one song in 1991 with My First Real Love, Dwisdom’s knowledge of the music business was limited in a male-dominated business.

Over three decades later, men retain the lion’s share of control, but the ‘sisters’ have made up considerable ground.

“Well, the women are taking control of their careers, putting themselves out there, not just to show their talent but to get paid,” she said in an interview with South Florida Caribbean News.

The Jamaican singer is one of the artists scheduled to perform on the March 16-17 Rhythms Of Africa shows at Miramar Cultural Center. Dubbed ‘Strength of A Woman”, they are dedicated to pioneer Caribbean female acts such as Jamaican Marcia Griffiths and Calypso Rose of Trinidad and Tobago.

Reggae star Etana of Jamaica and Barbadian soca sensation Alison Hinds are headliners for the event which is organized by drummer Willie Stewart, who produced My First Real Love.

A longstanding member of Beres Hammonds Harmony House Band, Dwisdom says her awareness of the complicated music industy has grown, but admits there is more to learn.

“I know enough to register your songs or lyrics to protect yourself in the future,” she stated.

In terms of her favorite female artists, Dwisdom points to the standard-bearers.

“The old school are my favorites. Singers like Patti Labelle, Whitney Houston, Thelma Jones, Aretha Franklin and many more. They sang from deep down their souls and their music is timeless,” she said.

First held in 2010, Rhythms Of Africa is the brainchild of Stewart, former drummer for Grammy-nominated band Third World. A segment of this year’s shows will be dedicated to the life and legacy of Ibo Cooper, that group’s keyboardist and co-founder who died last October.