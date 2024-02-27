by Howard Campbell

MIRAMAR – For most of his tenure as mayor of Miramar, Wayne Messam has held a front row seat at Rhythms Of Africa, the annual music extravaganza held in Broward County.

It will be no different this year as he is patron for the two shows scheduled for Miramar Cultural Center on March 16-17.

Messam, who has been mayor since 2015, told South Florida Caribbean News that the event has long transcended its musical theme.

“This amazing production is one of a kind that not only entertains but inspires the next generation of musicians. Our high school students get to perform alongside legends and even Grammy Awardees,” he said.

Brainchild of Willie Stewart

First held in 2010, Rhythms Of Africa is the brainchild of Willie Stewart, former drummer for Grammy-nominated band Third World. Since moving to South Florida 20 years ago, he has tutored hundreds of students in the Broward County school system on the dynamics of percussive instruments.

This year’s shows, dubbed ‘Strength of A Woman‘, salute Caribbean female artists who paved the way for current stars like Etana and Alison Hinds who will headline the 2024 event.

Messam stated that much of his time as Miramar’s chief citizen has been spent promoting the region’s tolerance for different cultures.

“My entire legacy as mayor hinges on the fact that that I am unapologetic about exposing our diverse community to the cultural richness of the many Diasporas in Miramar. Because Rhythms Of Africa is a journey of the influence of Africa on our modern culture, literally every Caribbean and South American culture has been represented over the years, for the decendents of slaves have been brought to all of these nations. Their rich African DNA lives on through music and culture and has never died,” he noted.

Rhythms Of Africa takes place during the global celebration of Women’s History Month. A segment of the show will be dedicated to Ibo Cooper, keyboardist and co-founder of Third World who died last October.