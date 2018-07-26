Rootz of Music to Stage 4th Annual Fundraiser at Pompano Beach Cultural Center

American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy

POMPANO BEACH – Rootz of Music will present its 4th Annual fundraiser, a musical extravaganza entitled American Roots of Jamaican Music: The Legacy at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center on Sunday, August 26, 2018 at 7 p.m.

This show chronicles the development of popular songs that were the foundation in both Jamaica and the Americas starting from the mid 1940’s to present time.

The event will also honor some of the legends of the genre with the presentation of the Jamaican Music Excellence Awards. Tickets are $40 at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center .

“Jamaican music has been a world-wide influence and through this Legacy event, we will take audience members on spectacular musical journey to experience the evolution of the art form,” said Felica Grey, President of Rootz of Music.

Led by world class Jamaican born guitarist, composer, arranger, music instructor Eugene Grey, the show will also feature renowned percussionist Larry McDonald as well as singers Lady Tasha, Yishka, Gershi, Tedman Greaves, Endel I and Sabrina Williams along with the Radiance Major dancers performing the music of the popular artists of each era such as Louis Jordan, Harry Belafonte, Byron Lee and the Dragonaires.

Special guest artist will be Sultan Ali, son of Prince Buster who recorded the classic song “Hard Man Fe Dead.” This innovative and entertaining musical presentation is staged to demonstrate the interconnectivity of American and Jamaican Music and how the two separate elements of two genres merged and became what is now known as Reggae and Hip Hop.

The event will also feature the presentation of the 2nd Annual Jamaican Music Excellence Awards to music legends Mighty Sparrow, Lord Creator, Bobby Aitken, Billy Vernon, Patrick McDonald, Brian Atkinson, Fred Crossley, Fred Campbell, Trevor Lopez and Merritone Sound System.

There will be a VIP reception starting 90 minutes prior to the performance for the awardees and VIPS to enjoy free Jamaican cuisine by Mama’s Kitchen and wine.

The event is sponsored in part by Broward County Florida Cultural Division as well as by SOS Children’s Villages, Greenspoon Marder Law, First Green Bank, David Photo, WAVS, Hot 105 along with support from the City of Pompano Beach.