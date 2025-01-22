Don’t Miss Buju Banton and Beres Hammond at Best of the Best Music Fest

MIAMI – The highly anticipated Best Of The Best Music Fest is back for its 19th annual installment at Bayfront Park in Downtown Miami, bringing music enthusiasts the ultimate experience in Caribbean music. Over the years, the festival has always provided top-quality musical performances. It features famous artists at the height of their careers.

Buju Banton and Beres Hammond

This year’s event will be historic. Two legendary artists, Buju Banton and Beres Hammond, will share the stage in Miami, Florida. This is their first time performing together. Buju Banton will also have his first outdoor show in the United States in over 15 years. This adds to the excitement of the event.

With early bird tickets currently on sale at www.bestofthebestconcert.com, organizers anticipate a huge turnout. “Since the announcement of Buju Banton and Beres Hammond, we have seen an enormous increase in ticket sales as persons have decided to lock in their tickets to be a part of this historic concert and many are making this a summer trip” says Public Relations Manager Ronnie Tomlinson. “We are eagerly anticipating revealing the complete lineup in March, which highlights the vibrancy of Caribbean music and culture.

Best Of The Best Music Fest is produced by XO Touring. It has gained praise for celebrating Caribbean heritage. The festival also offers a safe and fun space for music lovers from all over the world. The festival has consistently drawn record-breaking crowds, solidifying its reputation as one of the premier music events in the region.

“We are extremely proud of the success and growth of Best Of The Best Music Fest over the years,” said Retha Boone-Fye, program officer and director of the county’s Black Affairs Advisory Board. “This festival represents a celebration of Caribbean culture and music, and we are thrilled to see it continue to thrive.”

Tickets for the 19th annual Best Of The Best Music Fest are now available for purchase at www.bestofthebestconcert.com. Don’t miss this chance to join an amazing celebration of Caribbean music and culture in Miami.