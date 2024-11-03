Donnie McClurkin Jr.’s Donation to Jamaica: A Gesture of Love and Support

WASHINGTON DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey Marks, thanked American gospel singer Pastor Donnie McClurkin Jr. He is the head of the Perfecting Faith Church. She appreciated his church’s generous gifts and medical services after Hurricane Beryl.

On Sunday, October 27th, 2024, Ambassador Marks spoke to the Perfecting Faith Church congregation in Freeport, New York. She thanked Pastor Donnie McClurkin Jr., the “honorary yardie,” and the other church members. She appreciated their generosity towards her fellow Jamaicans through the Perfecting Faith Church Missions Department.

“Many thanks to dentists and nurses who donated their services. The seeds, fruit trees and livestock provided in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl were both timely and greatly appreciated. We are also very appreciative of the homes built providing well-needed shelter for two needy families. I must also applaud this Church as you are a “church on the move” where “ministry meets the people” and I encourage you to be “steadfast, unmovable and always abounding in the work of the Lord” because your labour is not in vain.”

Love for Jamaica

In responding, Pastor McClurkin Jr. said he was moved to make the donation because of his love for Jamaica and its culture. Additionally, he noted one of his albums contains tracks that were inspired by Jamaican gospel songs.

Pastor McClurkin, who is well-known, said he wants to keep doing good in Jamaica. This is not the first time he has donated to the country. He mentioned that giving a house to a mother of five, with proper amenities, made him very happy.