CG Mair Coordiantes Hurricane Beryl Relief Efforts for Jamaica

SOUTH FLORIDA – In response to the devastating impact of Category 4 Hurricane Beryl on Jamaica, the Consul General of Jamaica to Miami, Mr. Oliver Mair, held an emergency virtual Zoom meeting with key community members to create a effective strategy to deliver necessary assistance to Jamaica. Community members included individuals from the clergy, business, medical, and other community sectors. All expressing their commitment to support the relief efforts.

“Parts of Jamaica were spared, but some areas were badly hit and need our immediate support,” stated Consul General Mair. “We are working closely with a number of relief missions to ensure aid reaches Jamaica swiftly and efficiently. We urge the community to take action steps to get the right items to those in need.”

Collaborating Entitites

The Consulate is coordinating efforts through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Foreign Trade and collaborating with other entities. Entities include Food for the Poor, Caribbean Strong and American Friends of Jamaica to maximize the impact of the relief activities.

As the Dean of the Caribbean Consular Corps, Consul General Mair is also calling for relief efforts for Barbados, Grenada, and the Cayman Islands. Theses islands have also been affected by Hurricane Beryl.

How to Help:

Persons wishing to donate to Hurricane Relief Fund across the USA Diaspora communities – the following Correspondent Banks should be used to wire funds via swift to customers of:

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited

Bank of New York Mellon – 1 Wall Street New York NK 10286 Swift BIC Code: IRVTUS3N

Beneficiary Bank: National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited NCB SWIFT Code/BIC JNCBJMKX

Beneficiary Name Office of Disaster Preparedness Emergency-Donation (Relief) Beneficiary’s Account # 212387304

Donations can also be made to the American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) Disaster Relief Fund. Donate today to the disaster fund, link in bio. #hurricaneberyl #jamaica #afjcares #disasterrelief The AFJ is a charitable organization rendering assistance to Jamaica in the areas of healthcare, education, economic development and social initiatives.

2. Volunteer: Assist in assembling items daily at the Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) from 10 AM to 5 PM at 1850 NW 84th Avenue in Doral.

3. Purchase Items: purchase necessary items for delivery to the GEM Warehouse through Amazon Wishlist .

4. Drop Off Items: Items can be dropped off at the following locations:

City of Miramar city complex, police headquarters, and fire stations John Mullins Park, 2000 NW 55th Avenue, Lauderhill, FL 33313 (designated by Commissioner Denise D. Grant) Donna’s restaurant locations Miami Gardens police department Miami Dade County libraries Grace United Community Church, Miami Gardens



Transportation will be arranged for large collections of needed items.

Expired goods or foods to expire within six (6) months will NOT be accepted. Also, clothing or linen will not be accepted.