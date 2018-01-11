33311 Walk and Family Festival to Combat Human Trafficking

Children’s Services Council of Broward County, Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation Host the 33311 Walk and Family Festival

LAUDERHILL – The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with Mt. Bethel Human Services Corporation and dozens of other organizations, is sponsoring the 33311 Walk and Family Festival on January 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Joseph Carter Park, located at 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

The event aims to prevent human trafficking and child abuse and neglect by bringing awareness to these issues and making resources available to the community.

Participants can participate in a 2.3-mile community walk, enjoy free refreshments, raffle prizes, and fun activities for the entire family. iHeart Radio’s Stichiz and DJ Ivory will provide entertainment. In addition, there will be mini-workshops, tips, and resources on keeping children safe and healthy.

This year’s theme, “There’s a SUPERHERO in all of us,” serves as a reminder that every action in service can help others and make a huge impact.

The 33311 Walk and Family Festival kicks off the four-month Broward AWARE Campaign to ensure the community knows of programs and resources that can help prevent child abuse and neglect.

The Broward AWARE Campaign is dedicated to:

Recognizing and preventing human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of children. Preventing injury and death from unsafe sleep practices, drowning, and leaving children in unattended vehicles. Providing family strengthening resources to help keep children at home or with relative caregivers to avoid placement in the foster care system. Providing resources to keep youth with non-violent infractions from entering and being stuck in the Juvenile Justice System. Providing supports for youth that can help them achieve their goals through mentorship, education, job internships and training. Engaging fathers in the lives of their children as positive role models and primary caregivers.





See also: Local Organizations Support Lawmakers in Push Against Human Trafficking Epidemic in Florida

The day will also include a Point In Time Homeless Count, where volunteers will try to assess how many homeless youth and families live in Broward.The program is coordinated locally by the Broward Regional Health Planning Council.

Upcoming Broward AWARE Campaign supported Events

Healthy Families Graduation (February 24)

Me and My Dad Challenge (March 10)

Survivors Stroll (March 3)

Family Fun and Resource Fair (April 14)

For more information on the campaign and these events, visit CSC Broward.