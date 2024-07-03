Help for Victims of Hurricane Beryl: Assistance Needed in the Caribbean

MIAMI — This morning, a press conference was conducted by Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Caribbean Consular Corps (CCC) at GEM’s headquarters in Doral to discuss the critical requirement for assistance in response to the destructive effects of Hurricane Beryl. The intense storm caused damage in Grenada, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Barbados, Jamaica, and Trinidad & Tobago.

The event saw a significant gathering of officials and consular representatives, including the Hon. Oliver Mair, Consul General of Jamaica and Dean of the CCC. In addition, Hon. Rudy Grant, Consul General of Barbados, Hon. Darrel Montrope, Consul General of St. Lucia, Dianne Perrotte, Deputy Consul General for Grenada, and Hon. Curt Hollingsworth for the Bahamas. Plus, other Caribbean consular representatives; and members of the Caribbean Strong Relief Fund. These leaders collectively underscored the critical importance of immediate and coordinated aid efforts.

Given the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) prediction of an above-normal 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, driven by La Niña and warmer-than-average ocean temperatures, the need for rapid mobilization is more significant than ever. This year’s forecast includes 17 to 25 named storms, with 4 to 7 potentially becoming major hurricanes.

At the press conference, GEM and CCC detailed the rapid response strategy, stressing the importance of volunteer assistance and donations from the community.

Need For Volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help mobilization of emergency kits to the Caribbean in conjunction with the Caribbean Consular Corps and SFL Caribbean Strong. Volunteer hours are from 10 AM to 5 PM, seven days a week, starting July 3 (including Independence Day) at GEM’s warehouse (1850 NW 84th Ave #100, Doral, FL 33126).

The community is encouraged to sign up through this link and sign the waivers in advance of arrival. Physical copies of waivers are also available at the warehouse for those who cannot sign beforehand. Comfortable clothing and shoes are suggested.

Seeking Donations

Donations can also be dropped off at GEM’s warehouse in Doral between 9 AM and 4 PM. Donation items includes tarps, generators, trash bags, canned foods, peel-off lid preferably with 1+ year expiration date non-perishable foods with 1+ year expiration date, sleeping bags, work gloves, solar-powered lights, tents, industrial sponges, professional first-aid kits, hygiene Kits including hair brush, toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo (small) soap, wash cloth, deodorant.

IMPORTANT NOTE: NO USED CLOTHING OR LINEN!!

Montetary Donations

Monetary donations are also welcomed. Donations can be made through GEM’s donation link. As well as through the US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation.

GEM’s significant donors include brands and companies such as Good360, KIND, Amazon, Earth Breeze, Goya, and Drip Drop. These partners have consistently provided essential supplies such as protein bars, hygiene products, biodegradable laundry sheets, non-perishable foods, and equipment like generators and tents. GEM has already pre-assembled 2,000 family necessity kits containing hygiene products and other essentials for air freight.

HOW TO HELP

Donate Money:

Global Empowerment Mission : https://www.globalempowermentmission.org/hurricane-beryl/

: US Caribbean Strong Relief Fund at The Miami Foundation , Memo: Beryl Relief: https://lnkd.in/ezRnzDfG

, Memo: Beryl Relief: Purchase Items – Items can be purchased at populated Amazon link for delivery to GEM Warehouse for assembly

Donations can also be dropped off at Global Empowerment Mission HQ:

1850 NW 84th Ave STE 100

Doral, FL 33126

https://maps.app.goo.gl/Nerwg6VssSGMtpQg7

Donations are being accepted Monday – Friday, 10 AM – 5 PM