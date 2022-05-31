Documentary Film, Madan Sara Premiers at Savor Cinema

[FORT LAUDERDALE] – In recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month, the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival and the Island Space Museum present the documentary film, Madan Sara at Savor Cinema on Thursday, June 9.

The evening starts with a 7 p.m. reception in the courtyard. It will feature a sampling of Haitian patties and pate Kode, paired with tastings of Haitian-owned wine brands. They will be supplied by Abbey Creek Vineyard, and Cremas by Valmas Cremas.

Additional sponsors include South Florida’s Voice of the Caribbean, WZPP 92.7 FM and 96.1FM. In addition, Taste of Haiti Brand – a subscription box of Haitian goods. Plus, Tap Tap – an app dedicated to showcasing Haitian restaurants worldwide.

Film Screening

The film will be screened at 8 p.m. followed by an audience Q&A with Writer/Director and Producer, Elant Dupain, and Co-Executive Producer, Lulaine Childs.

Tickets: $10 General Admission. Free for FLIFF and Island Space Members

Venue: Savor Cinema, 503 SE 6 Street, Fort Lauderdale 33301

Parking is free in the Courthouse Garage at the last entrance on SE 5th Ave, on the west side of the theater.

Madan Sara

Madan Sara tells the stories of the indefatigable women in Haiti who are at the forefront of the battleground for a more robust and inclusive economy. Despite facing intense hardship and social stigma, the work of the Madan Sara puts their children through school. In addition, houses their families, and helps to ensure a better life for generations to come.

This documentary amplifies the calls of the Madan Sara. Especially, as they speak directly to society to share their dreams for a more just Haiti.

For over a decade Dupain, a journalist, filmmaker, and community organizer, has produced documentaries for international news media outlets. Including Al Jazeera, TeleSur, BBC, CNN, Netflix, PBS, and Vice.

Film Maker Dupain

Dupain founded an alternative media project in Haiti to enable citizen journalists to provide access to information in Haitian Creole for and about internally-displaced people, aid accountability, and politics. Now, moved by the strength of his mother and the women known as the Madan Sara, he’s making his first personal film.