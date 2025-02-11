DJ Papalotl Dually Celebrates 30th Anniversary in the Biz and Reggae Month

LOS ANGELES, CA – There is double the excitement brewing for DJ Papalotl, aka Buttahfly, who is celebrating Reggae Month and her 30th DJ-versary!

That’s right, you read that correctly, DJ Papalotl is celebrating 30 years (all year long) in a musical space, where still few women dwell. As co-owner of the Kingston 12 Hi-Fi sound system with partner, the renowned Shinehead, DJ Papalotl has delighted worldwide audiences with infectious sets of Reggae, Dancehall and rare grooves.

International DJ

Whether the international DJ is wowing thousands of revelers during her Welcome to Jamrock Reggae Cruise residency or thrilling Japanese fans during a 7-city Japan tour alongside Shinehead, DJ Papalotl proves time and time again she can rock any sized audience, anywhere, seamlessly.

“It’s a competitive business, whether you are clashing or entertaining folks for all types of occasions,” says DJ Papalotl on her celebratory IG post.

She adds emphatically, “It’s even harder for women DJs, but after jumping on turntables in the mid 90s, playing with an ipad since 2011, and now spinning with Serato on the fly (How? I’m Buttahfly) since the third city of the Japan Tour, the mission has been the same! Bring joy to people with good timeless music!”

DJ Papalotl is proud of her legacy and hails DJs worldwide for their often underrepresented accomplishments. She firmly believes a real DJ is a committed individual, who grows into the craft, both musically and technically. A real DJ endures all the changes in peoples’ tastes and moods.

Gratitude to Shinehead

DJ Papalotl has been in this game for a long time, but for more than a decade, she has truly been inspired by a special individual. She says, ” I have an overwhelming amount of gratitude to Shinehead for the infinite support and confidence he has instilled in me. Further, I am extremely thankful that he has entrusted me with opportunities on world stages.”

The popular DJ also hails her loyal fans and industry peers, who have kept her encouraged over the years. Based in Southern California, the fierce selecta kicked off her anniversary celebrations at Raggamuffin Reggae Party, which will now be a Kingston 12 Hi-Fi monthly event, starting in March.

Much to her credit, DJ Papalotl followed her kick off with several appearances since the start of the new year. While some have recently caught the talent at “Milk Crate Mondays,” others have soaked in the DJ’s good music vibes at “Riddim N’ Brews” and “SouthBay Dub Club.” All can agree the entertainment factor never disappoints. When the Kingston 12 Hi-Fi sound is on deck, “Fuhgettabout it!”

Certified Sound Engineer

With a love and ability to navigate many music genres, DJ Papalotl understands what comes in tow with being a female selecta. She doesn’t view being a woman as a plus or a minus. Rather she credits her musical passion and tech skills as a certified sound engineer as the principal reasons that have gotten her this far. “Now that I’m DJing with Serato, I’m still learning my craft, and thus the journey continues,” DJ Papalotl says proudly.