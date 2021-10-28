DJ Khaled Endorses Carib Beer for New Music Video

[CAPE CANAVERAL] – Carib Brewery has thrust itself into the International spotlight with the release of a new song and music video featuring Toronto-based Trinbagonian singer, songwriter and producer, Kerwin Du Bois alongside Jamaican sensation, Chinsea “Shenseea” Lee entitled “Can You Feel It”.

The music video includes a notable intro and outro cameo from American DJ and Producer, Khaled “DJ Khaled” Mohamed Khaled. The video was filmed and edited by Award-Winning US Director, Gil Green. Neither DJ Khaled nor Du Bois have been signed as Carib brand ambassadors. Shenseea was announced as a brand ambassador in January of this year.

Thirst for Regional Integration and Representation

Speaking at the launch of the video held at the Carib Brewery USA’s plant and “Lime House” in Cape Canaveral, Florida on Friday night, Du Bois who co-wrote the song with “Shenseea” and co-produced the music alongside Chris “Jillionaire” Leacock of Major Lazer fame, said he was proud and happy to represent such a strong Caribbean brand. He said, “I feel proud to be from the Caribbean at a moment like this. I hope that we can all support and stand by Carib – as we all should do with everything Caribbean.”

“Just now when ah see it,” he admitted, “tears come to muh eyes because is really ah blessing and ah honour to represent a brand such as Carib, but also to represent a brand such as Soca, standing alongside Dancehall in the form and the name of Shenseea – and hip-hop at the same time wth DJ Khaled! So it’s an honour to be a part of this completely and words cyah express how I feel really at this moment. Ah hope is ah good look for de industry, for Soca music – to let them know that we are capable and we are good enough to do anything and we have to be able to feel that we have what it takes… We have to believe in ourselves and know that this song and video is not just it – we have to do more!”

International Marketing Push

Carib Brewery USA’s Marketing Director, Asa P Sealy explained that the song and video are just part of the company’s international marketing thrust, which seeks to invigorate and inspire regional pride. Speaking to The Express following the launch, he said: “We wanted to use this opportunity to inject a measure of national and regional pride throughout the Diaspora and to bring the region together under the common umbrellas of our cultural exports, expertise and excellence. Here at the Brewery, we have initiated a measure of innovation, which continues to inform and attract new consumers and interests within the beverage industry.”

Du Bois expressed supreme contentment with the finished product. It, which remained a closely guarded secret even to him until the actual world premiere on Friday night (October 15).

Video Launch

Neither Khaled nor Lee were present at the launch. But, Carib Brewery USA President and CEO, James Webb said, “Judging from the crowd reaction here and the feedback online, I think we have achieved the first part of our objective. Creating a phenomenal audio-visual product. Especially one which the region can be proud of and identify with. In addition, showcasing the brand’s commitment to representing the Caribbean region as a whole through our superior quality products. We look forward to fulfilling the rest of the mission in due course. Especially, as we launch the new World of Change campaign. A campaign where we essentially invite the world to sample and experience the beauty and excellence of the Caribbean region. All while also sharing the best of the region with the world at large.”

The video has been well-received online with over 500,000 views collectively. It is available via the popular julianpromos distribution channel and Carib’s own YouTube Channel.