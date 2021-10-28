CAN YOU FEEL IT – Carib Beer feat. Kerwin Du Bois & Shenseea

Carib Beer is from the heart of the Caribbean, united by the sun and connected through the sea.

Teaming up with the music powerhouses of Kerwin DuBois and Shenseea to create the infectious “Can You Feel It”, the music and the video – directed by award-winning director Gil Green and featuring a cameo from DJ Khaled – became the perfect vehicle to celebrate and engage audiences with our new look, as we invite everyone to enjoy Carib Beer and experience our world of fun, passion, and vibes.