By July 6, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

The Sweetest Girl A Forbidden Love Story: ‘No Games’ Promo

The Sweetest Girl – A Forbidden Love Story – ‘No Games’ Promo “A loving marriage of twenty five years comes to a deadly end when, a husband is compelled to his wife his most heart shattering secret, on her death bed.”

The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story, a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence. starring Genji Jacques @genjitheactor as Lucias Goodman @justice2all as Margaret Goodman Michelle Desroisers as Grace Lestin and introducing Ayomi Russell as April Andrelie.

COMING SOON

Spread the love
Posted in: Video
  • This feature has not been activated yet.

  • Archives:

  • Categories:

  • Tags: