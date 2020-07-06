The Sweetest Girl – A Forbidden Love Story – ‘No Games’ Promo “A loving marriage of twenty five years comes to a deadly end when, a husband is compelled to his wife his most heart shattering secret, on her death bed.”

The Sweetest Girl: A Forbidden Love Story, a compelling and provocative love story, set in Haiti, haunted by human trafficking and gun violence. starring Genji Jacques @genjitheactor as Lucias Goodman @justice2all as Margaret Goodman Michelle Desroisers as Grace Lestin and introducing Ayomi Russell as April Andrelie.

COMING SOON