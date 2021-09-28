Carib Brewery USA Launches World-Class Taproom, ‘321 Lime House’

[Cape Canaveral] – Carib Brewery USA officially unveils its ‘321 Lime House’ Taproom and Innovation Hub, attached to a state-of-the-art brewery located on 50,000 square-feet of prime real estate in Cape Canaveral, along Florida’s Space Coast.

The newly rebranded and renovated 321 Lime House will offer an authentic beer Taproom experience, an expansive outdoor beer patio, with the capacity to serve food provided by popular local food trucks and daily programming to satisfy the likes of visitors and locals alike. The food served will be paired with a variety of Carib Brewery’s popular beer selection. In addition to a diverse programming calendar including live entertainment, fun games and trivia. Plus, on special occasions, vibrant Caribbean entertainment such as limbo, steelpan music, and authentic Caribbean food. As a result, patrons will have an opportunity to escape and enjoy the ultimate Caribbean “local” experience.

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

To mark this significant occasion for Carib Brewery USA has partnered with the Cocoa Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce. They will host several dignitaries, local media, VIPSs and partners at a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony will include special tours of the newly renovated Taproom and Brewery facility. Patrons can expect complimentary premium draft beer and light bites in keeping with our Taco Tuesday’s theme.

Portfolio

Carib Brewery USA is responsible for an extensive portfolio of popular beer brands. A beverage portfolio that includes great tasting craft beers. Craft beers such as Caribe, Giant Leap, Key West, Swamp Ape and the extremely popular Hurricane Reef, to name a few. The Brewery is also the proud producer of many well-known craft beers including, the butterbeer served at the famous Universal Studios attraction. That includes, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the great tasting Isla Nublar at the Jurassic World attraction. Plus Duff’s Beer from the popular Television series, The Simpsons.

Space Coast is Home

James Webb, President/CEO of Carib Brewery USA stated, “We are so proud that we can call the Space Coast our home and we are very thankful that the community here has allowed us to join in this exciting growth of the economy in Brevard County. We hope that our brewery and taproom will be something that locals from the Space Coast can be proud of. “ – Watch video of James Webb talk about the new brewery.

321 Lime House Launch

The launch of 321 Lime House is part of the new corporate identity of Carib Brewery USA (formerly Florida Beer Company). The significance of the relationship between the diaspora and Carib Brewery emerges from the Caribbean region. Carib Brewery produces Carib…..’The Beer of the Caribbean,’ and this much-loved beer brand has earned 97 percent of the robust beer market share across the region while being distributed globally in over 30 countries.

Visit 321 Lime House to experience something different. A place where they pride themselves in providing an authentic experience. Plus, great beer, fun times with a sprinkle of Caribbean flavor. For more information on 321 Lime House or Carib Brewery USA, CLICK HERE.