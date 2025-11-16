Direct Relief Donates to Jason Henzell’s BREDS Foundation

ST. ELIZABETH, Jamaica – On November 8, Direct Relief undertook a significant humanitarian mission by dispatching a chartered cargo plane carrying 16 tons of essential supplies to Jamaica. The shipment included prescription medicines for chronic diseases and infections, wound care products, diagnostic tools, water purification materials, and hygiene kits. These resources were intended for distribution among communities severely affected by recent events.

Immediate Distribution and Medical Support

The 60-pallet donation was swiftly transported to the National Health Fund warehouse for organized distribution. Later that afternoon, Direct Relief staff provided a local volunteer medical team with critical first aid supplies, pain relievers, and cold and cough medicines. These were meant to support community health efforts.

Medical Outreach and Community Engagement

A medical camp was set up in Burnt Savanna, St. Elizabeth, where 100 patients received care. In addition, Direct Relief representatives visited Catherine Hall in Montego Bay, distributing hygiene items, solar lights, and chargers to local residents. This helped address both health and daily living needs.

Collaboration with Local Organizations

Understanding the importance of sustainable recovery, Direct Relief engaged with local foundations. Their goal was to identify community-based solutions for ongoing recovery efforts. Cash grants were awarded to the JAHJAH Foundation, Diabetes Association of Jamaica, and the Caribbean Midwives Association to further bolster local initiatives.

Additional Donations and Support

Direct Relief’s Vice President of Operations made a special donation to Jason Henzell’s charity, the BREDS Foundation. This contribution included hygiene kits, personal protective equipment (PPE) for cleaning through rubble, and solar power banks. These items were meant to enhance both safety and resilience for those involved in recovery operations.

Through these coordinated actions, Direct Relief demonstrated a comprehensive approach to emergency response. They combined immediate medical relief with long-term community support and collaboration.