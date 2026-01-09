SOUTH FLORIDA – In the 1970s, music fans who were tired of rock music, R&B and disco, tuned in to roots-reggae from Jamaica. Most of that genre’s songs were driven by the One Drop beat.

That sound has been replaced by the fast beats of dancehall. However, producer Garfield Cowan brings it back in Roots Rock Reggae. This is a nine-song compilation album set to release on January 9.

Cowan’s Natures Way Entertainment and Sweet Waters Spawn Music worked together on this project. It features songs by Zamunda and Fantan Mojah, who team up for the title track. Anthony B, Iba Mahr, Kenyan singer Cathy Matete, Ginjah, Turbulence, Heavyweight Rockaz, and DJ Timmy also contributed.

“The One Drop feel was intentional, it’s the heartbeat of roots-reggae and the most natural rhythm for conveying messages of truth, resilience, and upliftment,” said Cowan. “From the beginning, the rhythm was created as a single by Zamunda and Fantan Mojah. After recording that song, we decided to make it into a full compilation for artists who are known for strong consciousness, vocal presence, and authenticity.”

Bob Marley and The Wailers’ made the One Drop — a loping, drum-and-bass beat — globally-famous during the 1970s. They did so with songs like Roots, Rock, Reggae, Rastaman Vibration, Exodus and Sun is Shining. But it was Winston Grennan, a drummer who played with Toots and The Maytals, who is largely credited as its creator.

Based in South Florida, Natures Way Entertainment has released several uptempo ‘riddims’ that are popular in dancehall circles. One of their most successful productions was the Sweet Personality. It resulted in hit songs like Let Me Love You Tonight by Wayne Wonder and Wake Up by Jah Cure.