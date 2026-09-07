International Travel Trade Shows Boosting Jamaica’s Tourism

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett left Jamaica on Sunday for the Middle East. There, he will lead a series of high-level trade, investment and media engagements. These efforts aim to strengthen Jamaica’s position in emerging travel markets ahead of the winter tourist season, which will include a focus on international travel trade shows.

The mission will take the Jamaica Tourist Board to two major international travel trade shows: World Travel Market Spotlight Riyadh, from Sept. 8-10, and Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, from Sept. 14-17. Attendance at these international travel trade shows is expected to strengthen Jamaica’s global travel presence.

Bartlett said these engagements come at a critical time. Jamaica is still recovering from Hurricane Melissa. The country is also working to keep strong demand for the destination by taking part in international travel trade shows.

“We are going into the Middle East from a position of resilience and renewed trust and confidence,” Bartlett said. “Jamaica has demonstrated that even in the face of a major disruption, the appetite for Brand Jamaica remains strong. Our responsibility now is to build on that confidence, deepen relationships in emerging and high-value markets, and ensure Jamaica remains visible, accessible and desirable as we enter the winter tourist season.”

Bartlett said Jamaica recorded about 2.34 million visitor arrivals and US$2.5 billion in tourism earnings as of Aug. 31. Although those figures trailed the same period in 2025, Jamaica achieved them despite reduced room capacity after the hurricane.

“We are not taking the recovery for granted,” he said. “The numbers tell us the market is responding, but they also tell us we have to keep marketing, keep innovating and keep opening new doors. Every market matters, and the Middle East is one where Jamaica sees opportunities for stronger visitor flows, greater investment and deeper commercial partnerships.”

World Travel Market Spotlight Riyadh

In Riyadh, Bartlett will meet with trade, investment and media stakeholders, including representatives of the Saudi Investment Development Fund and Saudi Eksab. He is also scheduled for interviews with Al Eqtisadiyah Newspaper and Alarabiya.net and will join a Sept. 10 panel on tourism workforce development, “One Million Tourism Careers — Delivering Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Vision Beyond 2030.”

International travel trade show: Arabian Travel Market

He will then travel to Dubai for Arabian Travel Market, where he will meet with travel partners, promote Jamaica’s tourism product and pursue opportunities to expand visitor arrivals and investment. For this reason, international travel trade shows continue to be a priority for the Jamaican tourism sector. He also will participate in media engagements with Mira Business FM, Gulf News, TTN Middle East, AlMaal Channel and the Pivot 2 Progress Podcast.

“These engagements allow us to tell Jamaica’s story directly and authentically,” Bartlett said. “We want the world to understand that Jamaica is not simply recovering; Jamaica is re-emerging with renewed purpose. We are restoring room stock, strengthening air connectivity, investing in the visitor experience and diversifying tourism products. At the same time, we are pursuing our Tourism 3.0 growth agenda, which emphasizes innovation, inclusion, local participation and greater value for our people.”

Bartlett is scheduled to return to Jamaica on Wednesday, September 16, 2026..