Digital Menus Transforming Jamaica’s Culinary Scene

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board has partnered with visuEats Limited, the innovative digital platform revolutionizing the way diners connect with restaurants, to amplify Jamaica’s culinary appeal to both international and regional visitors through the power of digital innovation.

“Jamaica is known for its gastronomic delights which have become a strong marketing pillar for the destination. We are known for our authentic flavours and this partnership will help to spotlight even more culinary experiences that visitors and locals alike can partake in,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism.

Diverse Food Culture

The partnership is a five-year collaboration between visuEats and JTB. It aims to improve culinary tourism on the island. The goal is to promote better visibility and access to Jamaica’s rich and diverse food culture.

“At visuEats, we understand that food is not only a pillar of Jamaican culture, but also a powerful driver of tourism, as the Caribbean’s best culinary destination, it’s time our diaspora, our locals, and the world visually immerse themselves in Jamaica’s food scene.” said Sophronia McKenzie, Founder and CEO of visuEats. “Through this partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board, we are creating a seamless digital journey that brings the vibrancy of Jamaica’s culinary landscape directly to travelers’ fingertips.”

Jamaica’s Culinary Scene

As part of the partnership, visuEats will be digitally integrated into the Jamaica Tourist Board’s official website, VisitJamaica.com, giving users direct access to interactive restaurant listings and visually engaging digital menus hosted on the visuEats platform. This integration enhances how visitors explore Jamaica’s culinary scene before even stepping foot on the island.

The partnership also includes promoting food events. visuEats will showcase JTB-sponsored food festivals and dining experiences. This will give more exposure to Jamaica’s chefs, restaurants, and food culture.

This collaboration reinforces visuEats’ commitment to transforming how people explore, experience, and enjoy food while traveling. VisuEats and JTB are connecting tourism and technology. They are creating a new era of food discovery in Jamaica.