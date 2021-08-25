Digicel International Facilitates Donation Platform to Help Haiti

[MIAMI] – Digicel International and Digicel Foundation have partnered to enable the donation platform donations.digicelinternational.com to collect funds to support families in Haiti after the devastating earthquake and impactful tropical storm. Additionally to collecting money, Digicel International will match donations up to a total of $10,000USD to further strengthen the support of those affected. The initiative comes as a response from Digicel International to provide immediate relief to the people in the South of Haiti.

When visiting the website donations.digicelinternational.com people will be able to choose from three non-profits to aid people affected in Haiti:

, which is dedicated to providing essential health services to the people of southern Haiti, especially the most vulnerable. Fokal, a foundation that promotes the structures necessary for establishing a democratic, just and united society, helping to raise funds for smallholder farmers associations, grassroots women’s organizations and local ethical small businesses, among others.

Donations.digicelinternational.com will be available for as long as necessary so that the most amount of help can reach those in need in Haiti. At the same time, Digicel International is providing 5 times more credit plus 5GB to any customer that sends any amount of Top Up to a Digicel number in Haiti until the month of August.

Digicel International is available as a website and an app, downloadable in the App and Google Play Store. When using the platform, people can Send Money, Top Up, and buy Digital Cards to anywhere their loved ones are located.