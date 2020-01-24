Digicel Financial Services gave away $30,000 in cash over the Holidays

MIAMI – Because the holidays are always a time where we look for ways to give back to those who matter most, Digicel Financial Services created the “Being present is the best present” campaign and gave $30,000 among customers that used Digicel Top Up.

Every week from November 25, 2019 to January 6, 2020, anyone who completed a Digicel Top Up transaction of $10 or more entered the chance to win $5,000 and use the money for anything he or she wanted to. From anywhere in the world, anyone had the opportunity to enjoy a little extra cash.

“Honestly, I thought everything was a scam. When I received the call and I had won $5,000 I could barely believe it. I was about to hang up the phone,” said Tyron Thomas, a Florida resident when visiting the Digicel Financial Services office in Blue Lagoon, Florida. “This is a great prize. I am so glad I stayed on the other side of the phone and listened. And I am so glad I topped up my family in Jamaica. I’m going to buy a car for my wife right now”.

From anywhere in the globe, people were able to have a gift that would help with future plans.

“The timing was perfect. I am retiring this April, and this contribution will make everything easier. This was an answer to my prayers. A good indication of the change I am going to make in my life. I have been using Digicel to Top Up to my family in Jamaica for the past ten years”, mentioned Pat Osbourne, a Philadelphia resident when asked about the plans for her $5,000 as she was doing her vision board.

Sometimes prizes like this help more than we think. Deanne Daley was born in Trinidad and Tobago and moved to New York City in 1992. “All my family is back home in Trinidad. It’s only my children and me,” she narrated. “I used to send Top Up to my mom, but since she passed away, I stopped doing it. Then, one day I decided to download the Digicel Top Up app to send data plans to my godfather since it’s easy from here”, Deanne continued.

When asked about what she was doing with the money she just won, she replied, “This comes extremely in handy, I just arrived from Trinidad. My grandmother passed away, so I spent a month over there, getting everything in order. I am going to use the money to pay my grandmother’s bills and then taking my kids on a short family vacation. This was an amazing gesture”.

The “Being present is the best present” campaign was part of Digicel Financial Services initiatives to give back to the community that supports it all year long during the holiday season.

Additional to the contest, Digicel Financial Services also teamed up with the Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission Church to spread a little holiday magic to children living in Little Haiti, Miami.