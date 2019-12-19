Digicel and Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission Church spread holiday joy to the Haitian community

MIAMI – During a Sunday afternoon, Digicel teamed up with the Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission Church to spread a little holiday magic to children living in Little Haiti, Miami.

Digicel, the telecom and financial services company in the Caribbean, Central America and Asia-Pacific, donated more than 100 toys to the church and the non-profit organization aiming to help both groups to continue serving and supporting the Haitian community in South Florida.

“At the church, we have been doing our Annual Christmas Toy Distribution event for the past ten years. Our main objective is to give presents to the kids from the community when their parents may not have the means to buy them something. Digicel was a great partner this year; they were the first ones to say “yes” to donate gifts for the children. I am very excited, kids came and had a great time; they enjoyed the bouncy house, face painting, musical chairs games. They loved it!” said Reginald Dorival, RCIA instructor and member of the Good Samaritans of Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission Church.

An estimated 300 kids received a new toy from the Annual Christmas Toy Distribution.

They were also able to enjoy a perfect family Sunday under the sunny Miami December weather, with a bouncy house, live music, face painting activity, and local food to enjoy with their loved ones.

“We are thrilled to support the Haitian community and, most importantly, to put a smile on the face of every child that we can, especially at this time of the year. We participate in many activities that the church organizes. We want to help our community as much as we can”, mentioned Serge-Andree Gonzalez, Head of Digicel Call International, a mobile pinless application that allows users to call from the United States to anywhere in the world.

The Notre Dame d’Haiti Mission Church and Digicel have a long-time partnership by sponsoring many events that aim to bring the Haitian community together.