Diaspora Celebrates Jamaica’s 56th Independence with the Ultimate Street Festival

Fort Lauderdale – The official Jamaican Independence Street Festival will be held on Sunday, August 5th in downtown Fort Lauderdale’s MASS District.

It’s been 56 years and Jamaicans abroad are proud of their heritage and culture and show it yearly in their annual Independence Day celebrations across the world.

This year’s offerings promise to be the greatest thus far and the community of ex-pats along with their American family and other Caribbean ex-pats are invited to enjoy a culture filled day of all things Jamaica, starting with a Jamaican History Walk.

Experience Jamaican food, Jamaican music, Jamaican Art, top local Jamaican DJ’s and other performances, including a fashion show at the MASS District located at 844 NE 4th Avenue (NE 4th Avenue between N. Flagler Drive and 8th Street).

The street party starts at 3pm and goes until 10pm. Entertainment by Progression Band and spinning on the ones and twos will be DJs King Waggy T, Mark Swaby, DJ Wizard and DJ Spotlight. As far as the eyes can see, there will be lots of food and drinks for everyone to partake in.

The official Jamaica 56th Independence Street Festival is presented by UPG in conjunction with the Ultimate Sunday Experience. The festival will be hosted by none other than, the one and only Mr. Flavors.

Party revelers can take the evening into morning as the Cool Zone VIP and after party will be inside The Hub until 2am. Admission is $10 general and $20 VIP. For more information call 954.391.1445 or 954.394.5984.