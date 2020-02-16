Destination Jamaica Wins Triple Gold at 2020 Travvys

// // //

//

NEW YORK – Jamaica captured three gold awards at the 2020 Travvy Awards in New York City including Best Culinary Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas; Best Tourism Board Overall and Best Tourism Board, Caribbean/Bahamas.

The destination also walked away with three silver awards: Best Destination Overall, Best Honeymoon Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas and Best Wedding Destination, Caribbean/Bahamas.

On hand to collect the awards were the Jamaica Tourist Board’s (JTB) Philip Rose, Regional Director, Northeast USA and Marcia Sinclair, District Sales Manager, Northeast USA.

With unceasingly strong arrival figures, Jamaica continues to be a premier Caribbean destination, praised by visitors around the globe. The awards were presented in the presence of hundreds of travel industry leaders, influencers and media at Gotham Hall.

The annual Travvy Awards recognize the highest standards of excellence in the travel industry and honor travel companies, travel products, travel agencies, and destinations for their outstanding achievements.

Over 39,000 agents, who sell the vast majority of these trips to tens of millions of consumers yearly, vote and award the very best in the travel industry.

The Travvy Awards’ recognition continues to reaffirm Jamaica’s powerful and lasting impact on the world and all who visit the island.

Now in its 6th year, the Travvy Awards have quickly earned the reputation as the Academy Awards of the travel industry. These new accolades reaffirms the island’s bold pronouncement that Jamaica is the Heartbeat of the World.