Grand Bahama Island Rebounding a Month after Hurricane Dorian

NASSAU, Bahamas – More than a month has passed since Hurricane Dorian made landfall on two northern islands of The Bahamas.

Already, Grand Bahama Island is rebounding with many of its hotels and attractions reopened and plans for its airport to resume international service soon.

While The Abacos face a longer road to recovery, the country remains resilient and steadfast in its commitment to help the island rebuild by maintaining a healthy flow of tourism – which accounts for half of the country’s GDP – to the islands that were not affected by the storm.

Open for Business

Nassau and Paradise Island

This pair of islands which are home to the country’s most extensive array of resorts, hotels, restaurants and tour operators, were not affected by Hurricane Dorian and are operating normally.

With seasonal hotel incentives and increased airlift, it is easier than ever for travelers to visit this year.

The Out Islands

With the exception of The Abacos, the Out Islands are open and operating as usual. Some resorts and lodges take a fall hiatus for annual leave or renewal projects, but there are many options for accommodations. Airports, government ports and marinas are open across the islands.

Grand Bahama Island

Grand Bahama Island is back to business welcoming travelers at its cruise port, and soon to welcome international travelers when the airport reopens next month.

Ferries and cruise lines, including Balearia, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line, are already bringing travelers to Freeport to experience a number of excursions and sites that have reopened.

The airport is operating domestic flights via temporary facilities, and will welcome its first international flight on November 15.

Numerous hotels and resorts are already open or expected to re-open within weeks.

Recovering and Rebuilding

The Abacos

Abaco has the longest road to recovery with virtually no viable options for leisure tourism in the near future.

The current focus is on re-opening local government complexes and restoring basic services to facilitate rebuilding.

Response to Hurricane Dorian

As the capital of The Bahamas and the home of the country’s government, Nassau is also a central hub for the Hurricane Dorian recovery process.

Persons that have been displaced by the storm are being accommodated on the island, with the most recent information from The Bahamas National Emergency Management Association (NEMA) indicating that 895 individuals are being housed across six shelters.

How to Help

One of the best things people can do to help, now more than ever is to visit. The Bahamas is open for business and still delivering the tropical getaway the country is known for.

In addition to planning a trip to The Bahamas, those who wish to contribute can find a list of The Bahamas’ verified partners at www.bahamas.com/relief.