Caribbean Airlines Launches ‘Limbo’ Fare Campaign

‘Limbo’ Fare offering super low fares throughout the Caribbean

Piarco, Trinidad and Tobago – Effective immediately until February 11, Caribbean Airlines customers can take advantage of some of the lowest available fares for travel to select destinations throughout the region, with the launch of the airline’s “Limbo” fare campaign.

Customers in Trinidad and Tobago may book and travel round trip immediately to St Lucia for US$234; to Barbados for US$231; to Grenada: US$218; and to St Vincent from US$215.

“Limbo” fares also include round trip St Lucia to Trinidad for US$228; Barbados to Trinidad for US$236; Grenada to Trinidad for US$204; and St. Vincent to Trinidad for US$206.

Fares are subject to availability, and are for economy travel inclusive of fees and all taxes.

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines Chief Executive Officer, noting that travel always features as a top New Year resolution stated “Our Limbo fare campaign, gives customers the opportunity to experience new destinations or revisit some of their favourite islands and rediscover many of the exciting destinations that the Caribbean offers. Customers who seek further travel adventure and wish to travel to three or even five Caribbean destinations in one visit, can also take advantage of Caribbean Explorer, our island hopper offer that allows passengers to explore more than one destination in the Caribbean Airlines network with the purchase of ONE fare. ”