Caribbean Airlines Re-introducing Flights between Jamaica and North America

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Caribbean Airlines is re-introducing flights between Montego Bay and Kingston to North America for the Christmas and New Year holiday season.

Starting December 16, customers can fly twice weekly on Wednesday and Sunday between Kingston and Toronto.

From December 19, there will be flights three times weekly between Montego Bay and New York on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Schedule Between Kingston, Montego Bay & New York

“We are pleased to offer our customers travel options during the upcoming peak holiday season,” said Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines. “Despite this being a challenging year for the aviation industry, our teams continue to work to provide customers at our active networks, the choice of safe, reliable travel.”

Customers are reminded to check the required COVID-19 travel protocols for entry into their respective destinations and for the airline’s travel guide which outlines the necessary guidelines for air travel via https://www.caribbean-airlines.com/#/travelalerts/travel-guide-to-keep-you-safe