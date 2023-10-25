KINGSTON, Jamaica – Despite It All by Ghost and Bounty Killer has taken the world by storm as a social commentary of society’s ills however with a major twist of hope for the people. “Despite it all, I am praying for a better tomorrow. Despite it all, send down the rain and wash away our sorrows, Go with no fear at all, I pray we must stand tall.”

With so much going on in the world, Despite It All serves to ask a number of questions and show some of the contradictions within the political world and the way some leaders mislead the people. At the same time, it serves to show the people that the power lies within them.

A Song to Motivate

Carlton Hylton aka Ghost is known for doing a number of cover songs, but Despite It All is a song originally written by him to motivate, encourage, and inspire the world. It speaks to the regular hard-working man and woman, boy and girl who find it hard to make it in this difficult world that so many are living in.

Despite It All shows a different side of Ghost. Most people are compelled by his love songs, which he loves to give to the world. “I wanted to show the people a different side of Ghost. Most people have never seen this side of me. But I want to also sing songs that will have a major impact on the world, help heal the world, and make it a better place,” expresses Ghost.

Bounty Killer Sending a Strong Message

Bounty Killer or Rodney Price is known for being the poor people’s General and uses this song as a platform to remind the people of their strength. However, he makes no qualms in telling the politicians that the people are fed up and that has been his clarion call since 1995. He raises some crucial points and hopefully, they don’t fall on deaf ears.

