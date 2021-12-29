Desmond Tutu: South Africa’s Gift to the World

[BASSETERRE, ST KITTS] – “Sadness flooded my soul when I heard of the passing of Reverend Desmond Tutu. However, this was shortly interrupted when I soberly reflected on what a global freedom fighter he was”. The former St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister the Rt Hon Dr Denzil L Douglas stated. Paying tribute to the South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, an international symbol for racial justice and human rights. Tutu died Sunday at the age of 90 years old.

Dr Douglas said the Archbishop Emeritus was the embodiment of spiritual strength, unwavering commitment to justice, the international face of reconciliation, anti-apartheid leader, protector of the lowest in society, moral critic of abusive state power, advocate for the dignity of all, and the promoter of a ‘prisoner of hope.’

Tutu’s Impact

“As a young man growing up in St. Kitts, and as a medical practitioner preparing to transition into national and regional politics, I was always enthused by what I read, studied and proudly embraced of Desmond’s passion. Dr. Tutu inspired regional leaders to pursue the holistic independence of Caribbean people. His message encouraged us to defend and stand firm on principles of individual rights combined with the worth, value and dignity of humanity,” said Douglas who served as St Kitts and Nevis’ second prime minister from 1995 to 2015.

Dr Douglas noted: “At age 90, we have lost an awesome human being. Yet, we have gained an amazing legacy of truth, courage and spirituality for generations to celebrate. I will never forget his gripping speeches and sermons together with his infectious laughter. His joy and determination to add value to human development epitomized his life, and for this, the good people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and the Caribbean will memorialize him. South Africa has gifted the world a Noble Laureate. We shall miss him but can never dismiss his powerful global influence. May his soul Rest In Peace and rise in celestial glory,” said Dr Douglas.